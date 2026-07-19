The Scissor Kick for Anderson!!!

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Oalex Anderson scored a pair of late goals, including the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against Monterey Bay FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Cardinale Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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