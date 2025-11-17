The Saskatchewan Roughriders Are Awarded the 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Saskatchewan Roughriders come out on top as they defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.