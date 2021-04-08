The Sacramento River Cats Are Hiring

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are looking to hire seasonal and event staff in preparation for the much anticipated return of baseball in 2021. More than 400 employees have returned to work after a year with no baseball, but there are still more than 100 positions available.

Current available seasonal and event positions with the River Cats and Sutter Health Park include Suite Runners, EMTs Security, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Concessions Attendant/Runners, and more.

Please visit rivercats.com/employment to view jobs and apply. For questions and inquiries, please call (916) 376-4722.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age (with a valid work permit). For positions that serve alcohol, applicants must be at least 21 years old.

