The Rowdies Remain Perfect, Pirmann Lands 100 Wins, and U.S. Open Cup: USL All Access

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies forward MD Myers to the show to discuss Tampa Bay's perfect start to the 2026 season ahead of its contest this weekend against Oakland Roots SC, how his path through college and into the professional ranks has provided motivation to succeed, how he worked in college to set himself up for a professional career, the opportunity to join the Charleston Battery after his rookie season, and what he's aiming to bring to the Rowdies after his arrival this offseason.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the Charleston Battery's victory against Louisville City FC that earned Head Coach Ben Pirmann his 100th victory in the USL Championship, and why his reaction to that landmark speaks to the success he's had on the sidelines, why the Tampa Bay Rowdies are the best balanced side in the league so far this season, and what to watch for in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup next week.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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