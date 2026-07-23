The Rivalry Runs Deep! @S@SoundersFCs. @Tim@TimbersFC
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
#portlandtimbers #seattlesounders
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026
- Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Transfers Midfielder Amin Boudri to Hammarby IF - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Sumalla - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Recall Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham from Loan to El Paso Locomotive FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Five-Time UEFA Champions League-Winning Midfielder Casemiro - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Reviewing Tampering Allegations against Inter Miami CF - MLS
- Atlanta United Signs Arif Kovac, Toto Majub and Ignacio Suarez-Couri to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Theme Night Lineup for Second Half of Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy Announce Partnership to Unlock Exclusive Access, Unforgettable Experiences, and Closer Connections for Fans - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Portland Timbers Name Martí Cifuentes Head Coach
- Timbers Gut Rival Seattle Sounders FC on the Road with Their Largest Margin of Victory in Series History
- Portland Timbers to Host Soccer Celebration at Providence Park for USA Round of 16 Match on July 6
- Portland Timbers Celebrate 15 Years of Stand Together Week with Community Service Projects Across the Region July 6-10
- Timbers Academy Goalkeeper Kellen Tamblyn Named to 2026 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster