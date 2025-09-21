The Reveal: A'ja Wilson Wins Fourth WNBA Kia MVP

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A surprise fit for history. A'ja Wilson adds to her legacy in unforgettable fashion. A'ja Wilson is the 2025 KIA WNBA Most Valuable Player - the first player in league history to win 4 MVPs.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.