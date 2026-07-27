The Return of DTR

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Significant trades are a rarity in the UFL, especially when quarterbacks are involved. But following Week Four of the 2026 season, one move involving former NFL quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson altered the trajectory of both a franchise and a career.

Through the first month of the season, the Birmingham Stallions struggled to find their footing. They managed just one victory in their first four games, and first-year head coach AJ McCarron knew something had to change.

McCarron didn't hide his frustration following Birmingham's embarrassing shutout loss to Orlando in Week Four.

"Everything is on the table," said McCarron. "Whether it is trades, quarterback changes, either internally or externally, everything is on the table."

Less than 24 hours later, he backed up those words. The Stallions acquired Thompson-Robinson from the Orlando Storm in exchange for quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe.

For Birmingham, it was a desperate attempt to salvage a season that was slipping away. For Thompson-Robinson, it was the opportunity he had been waiting for.

After spending the first four weeks backing up eventual UFL MVP Jack Plummer in Orlando, Thompson-Robinson was finally handed the keys to an offense. It marked his first starting opportunity in more than two years.

"This is my shot, right? I have a smile on my face and there's nerves, but I am super excited," Thompson-Robinson said. "I'm ready to go."

His debut didn't result in a victory, but it immediately gave Birmingham hope. Facing the red-hot defending UFL champion DC Defenders team on just four days to learn the offense, Thompson-Robinson threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns while adding 43 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Although the Stallions fell to 1-4, they scored 28 points and, for the first time in weeks, looked like an offense capable of competing.

The following week presented an even bigger test. Thompson-Robinson faced the very organization that had traded him away just days earlier.

Against his former team, he delivered. He threw for 271 yards and posted a 114.9 quarterback rating, leading Birmingham to a victory over the Storm and handing Orlando just its second loss of the season. More importantly, the Stallions suddenly had life.

That momentum only continued.

The following week, Birmingham found itself trailing the Dallas Renegades by seven points with less than five minutes remaining. With the season hanging in the balance, Thompson-Robinson calmly orchestrated a seven-play, 57-yard touchdown drive, finishing it with an 18-yard strike to Jaydon Mickens to tie the game with under two minutes to play.

In overtime, Thompson-Robinson converted Birmingham's opening attempt with his legs before finding Mickens once again for the game-winning score, completing one of the Stallions' most thrilling victories of the season.

By Week Eight, the confidence surrounding Birmingham had completely changed. Thompson-Robinson led the Stallions to their third consecutive victory, a 14-3 win over the Columbus Aviators on a brutally hot afternoon in Alabama. A team that appeared buried at 1-4 suddenly controlled its own playoff destiny.

Although Birmingham ultimately dropped its final two games and fell short of the postseason, Thompson-Robinson's impact shouldn't be forgotten.

He arrived in the middle of a season that appeared headed nowhere. After more than two years without a start, he stepped into one of the league's toughest situations and immediately breathed new life into the Stallions.

More importantly, he reminded everyone why he was once one of college football's most electric quarterbacks. Given a second chance, Dorian Thompson-Robinson made the most of it and in the process, changed the course of Birmingham's season.







United Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.