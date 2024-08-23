The Reggae Boy Does It Again!| USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 24 Winner
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2024
- El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Three Points at Monterey Bay F.C. - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Midfielder Cole Mrowka on Loan from Columbus Crew for 2024 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Road Trip Starting at Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Legion FC Look to Right Ship with Pittsburgh in Town - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home Looking to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Three Points at Monterey Bay F.C.
- Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 24
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Crucial Road Win at Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Playoff Rematch with Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Handed 2-0 Defeat Against Sacramento Republic FC