The Race for Rookie of the Year Is Heating Up

August 12, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Who should win 2024 Rookie of the Year? Brennan O'Neill and TJ Malone headline a Denver/Maryland matchup in the Mile High City. Watch every rookie highlight from their battle.

