The R-Phils Morning Game Is Back - Seriously

March 1, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to bring back the fan-favorite, 19th Annual Morning Game at First Energy Stadium on Tuesday, May 10th. The Fightins face off against the Bowie Baysox, Baltimore Orioles affiliate, with a special first pitch time of 11:00 A.M. Come enjoy one of our best traditions ever!

The first 2,000 adults 15 & over receive an R-Phils Black "R-Train" Hat, courtesy of Reading Hospital.

The Fightins players will be wearing their throwback 'Back in Black' uniforms on the field to match!

Of course, the Morning Game BeerFest Festival is scheduled to take place at the Seidel Auto Group Deck. Fans can enjoy 2 hours of beer sampling along with 2 1/2 hour all-you-can-eat buffet at Bunbino's Tailgate for just $33 in April and May and $36 from June - September. The fun is set to start at 10:00 am, an hour before the game begins.

Plus, the R-Phils will be hosting a Happy Hour and Post-Game Concert in the Tompkins Bank Plaza after the final out.

Don't wait to make sure you can be a part of the fun. Bring your family, friends, or coworkers out to take a break and relax for one of our best traditions ever - the Morning Game! Visit rphils.com/tickets to purchase!

