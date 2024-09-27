The Pressure Pays off for Ashley Hatch and She Scoresssssss#nwsl
September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Kansas City Current Wrap up Two-Match Homestand against NJ/NY Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Look to Avenge Loss against Racing Louisville at Home - Utah Royals FC
- Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash: Presented by Walt Disney World - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Face Top-Ranked Orlando Pride on Saturday Evening - Houston Dash
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns FC Legend Christine Sinclair Announces Retirement - Portland Thorns FC
- Gotham FC and Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Agree to New Contract - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- In-Form Racing Louisville Takes Momentum to Utah - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group
- Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Nominated for 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin
- Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Powers United States to Olympic Semifinal
- Washington Spirit Signs Three to National Team Replacement Contracts
- Washington Spirit's Casey Krueger and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month