The Power Goes out Tomorrow

Tomorrow the West Virginia Power will be officially rebranding! Game two of the doubleheader tomorrow we will emerge as a completely new team with new colors and logos.

Important notes about tomorrow:

Gates will open at 4:30 PM.

Game 1 first pitch will be at 4:35.

WV State and Nitro Alumni, Matt Harrison will be the starting pitcher for game 1.

Game 2 we will emerge from the locker room as a completely new team, with new uniforms, colors and logos. After the team takes the field, the Team store will open up with all brand new merchandise! Make sure you get here early so you do not miss the big unveiling!

Tickets are still available: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17157

