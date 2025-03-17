The PLAYOFF PUSH Is Upon Us: St. Louis,Baltimore, Kansas City: MASL Monday

Join us on MASL Monday as we recap an unforgettable weekend of Major Arena Soccer League action! We're dissecting the St. Louis Ambush's monumental upset win over the Baltimore Blast in Baltimore, the Chihuahua Savage's thrashing of the San Diego Sockers at Corner Sport Arena, and the Kansas City Comets' crucial victory over the Milwaukee Wave. Plus, we're analyzing the increasingly intense playoff race with only a couple of weeks left in the regular season. Who's in, who's out, and who's on the bubble? Tune in for expert analysis, debate, and discussion on all things MASL!

