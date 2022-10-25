The Phillies Are in the World Series - Celebrate with Phan Plan That Includes Replica Sand Sculpture

October 25, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Phillies are going to the World Series, and you can celebrate with our special 10-game Phillies Phan Plan! Book a 2023 BlueClaws Partial Plan between now and the end of the World Series and you'll receive a commemorative Boys of Summer Replica Sand Sculpture!

BlueClaws Partial Plans include tickets to 10 of the best games of the season. Plus, at each game, fans receive a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream, plus a boardwalk game play.

Additionally, everyone who orders will be entered to win an autographed Seranthony Dominguez bobblehead and four first-row tickets to a Phillies home game in 2023 (date TBD).

HOW TO ORDER: Order on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or ORDER ONLINE.

The Boys of Summer Replica Sand Sculpture recognizes four former BlueClaws - Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, Carlos Ruiz, and Rhys Hoskins. Hamels, Howard, and Ruiz were members of the Phillies 2008 World Series Championship team and Hoskins is the starting first baseman on the current National League Champions.

Hamels, a member of the 2003 BlueClaws, had his number 19 retired by the BlueClaws in 2014. Howard, who played for the BlueClaws in 2002, had his number 29 retired by the BlueClaws in 2010. Ruiz was a member of the first BlueClaws team in 2001. Hoskins spent the first half of the 2015 season with the BlueClaws, where he hit .322 with nine home runs and was promoted to High-A Clearwater.

In all, 11 members of the Phillies played for the BlueClaws on their way to the big leagues: Hoskins, Alec Bohm, Bryston Stott, Nick Maton, Dalton Guthrie, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall, Dominguez, Bailey Falter, Ranger Suarez, and Connor Brogdon.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 25, 2022

The Phillies Are in the World Series - Celebrate with Phan Plan That Includes Replica Sand Sculpture - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.