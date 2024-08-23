The People Have Spoken!: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 17 Winner
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from August 23, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Hernandez Gets Second Goal of the Season, Knoxville Take First League Meeting
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Look for Three League Points against One Knox
- Coutinho Scores, Madison Take Round 6 of USL Jägermeister Cup
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Back in Jägermeister Cup Action in Madison
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Frustrated by Spokane in Final Home Match of August