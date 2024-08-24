The Pass from Kayla Fischer, the Finish from Marisa DiGrande#nwsl

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.