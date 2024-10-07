The Orlando Pride Are the 2024 Shield Winners Presented by CarMax

October 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride claim their first piece of hardware with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on October 6, 2024.

NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax.

