"The Office" Star Kate Flannery's Appearance Highlights Reno Aces Paper Company Night on Saturday, September 2nd

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will have a Scranton, Pennsylvania feel over the Labor Day Weekend with a special guest appearance by Kate Flannery, "Meredith" from the Emmy-award winning sitcom, "The Office."

Her arrival to the "Biggest Little City" highlights Reno Aces Paper Company Night on Saturday, September 2nd, when the Reno Aces host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

"The Office" fans will have two opportunities to have their Dunder Mifflin moment with Kate Flannery with a VIP Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity. Both packages are now available to purchase, including an infield reserve ticket to the game at RenoAces.com or directly using this link: https://fevo.me/43paVXV

VIP Meet & Greet: Limited to the first 75 guests at $100, select fans can mingle and chat with Kate Flannery in the 250 Lounge at Greater Nevada Field before the game, in addition to one personalized-autographed item and a photo with the actress.

Photo Opportunity: Limited to 150 guests for $50, select fans will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with "The Office" star.

In addition to Kate Flannery throwing out the night's first pitch, the Aces will wear special theme jerseys that will be auctioned, benefiting local charities.

Fans attending the game can enjoy "The Office" inspired food options featured at concession stands at Greater Nevada Field, along with in-game entertainment.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

