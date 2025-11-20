The NWSL Awards Glambot
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The hardware looks different in slo-mo
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Two Washington Spirit Stars Named to NWSL Best XI Teams - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg and Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey Named to NWSL's 2025 Best XI Second Team, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC's González, Reale, Sonnett Named to 2025 NWSL Best XIs - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Defender Sam Hiatt Named Winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Secures $50K Charitable Donation to Candlelighters Oregon - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC's Lilly Reale Named 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Wins NWSL Defender of the Year - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to NWSL Best XI First Team - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema Selected To U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for a pair of European friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Sarah Schupansky Earns U.S. U-23 National Team Call-Up - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Four Utah Royals FC Players Called up for November International Window - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Jameese Joseph Earns First Call-Up to United States Women's National Team - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster For upcoming friendlies vs. Italy - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.