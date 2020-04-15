The Northwoods League Is Feeling 25 Again

Rochester, Minn. - As we wait for live baseball to return fans can now relive the Northwoods League's 25th anniversary season in 2018 for free online.

"Being at the ballpark watching a game with friends and family holds such a special place in our hearts and minds, and we especially miss those experiences in these difficult times," said Gary Hoover, Northwoods League President and Commissioner. "Hopefully creating this opportunity for fans to reconnect via video will brighten outlooks until we can all safely return to normal."

The NWL archives of the 2018 season are now open and accessible for all on the Stretch Internet platform, which means more than 700 games are available to stream free for a limited time. This includes the NWL All-Star Game, Major League Dreams Showcase, playoffs and the Summer Collegiate World Series.

The Northwoods League celebrated its 25th-Anniversary Season in 2018 with 718 games played and a new attendance record, as 1,177,903 fans passed through the turnstiles of its twenty Affiliated Teams.

Second-year team, Fond du Lac, the South Division Champions, captured the Summer Collegiate World Series title with a winner take all, 4-3 victory over the Duluth Huskies.

The 24th Northwoods League All-Star Game was hosted by the Kalamazoo Growlers. The Home-Run Derby was won by hometown hero, Zach Daniels (Tennessee) of the Growlers, and the "Star of Stars" trophy went to the Lakeshore Chinook's shortstop Jack Dunn (Northwestern), who hit his first HR of the year, in the eighth inning, to give the South Division a 2-1 victory before the 3,211 fans that packed into Homer-Stryker Stadium.

Duluth Huskies' outfielder Augie Isaacson (Friends University) won the Northwoods League MVP award, leading the League in hitting (.364), and stolen bases (39), for the North Division Champions. Eau Claire's Justin Slaten (New Mexico), won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year honors by throwing 57 innings, giving up 41 hits, striking out 70 batters and posting a 7-1 won-loss record for a team that was 28-43 overall.

The Northwoods League's Major League Dreams Showcase, which annually features the League's top 100 players as chosen by MLB Scouts, in a double-header, featured 16 pitchers throwing 93 MPH or more, led by Kalamazoo's Joe Boyle (Notre Dame) who threw 102 MPH. It was described by one national publication as a "parade of arms" and was attended by over 50 MLB Scouts and Cross-Checkers.

Those are just a few highlights of the 25th anniversary season that are now at your fingertips.

Fans can watch games by visiting this link: Northwoods League Video or this URL https://bit.ly/2z3Mjvf

