The Next Episode of Hometown Hero Is out Tomorrow!

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities.

Haley Brisky, the President of Millenium Soccer Club, creates dreams through the club's mission: making soccer as accessible as possible. Learn how scholarships and more grow the game in Madison, WI.







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