The New "Face of the League"

April 13, 2023 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association has brought on media personality Matt Yeazel (@MJYeazel on Twitter) to spearhead a growing suite of exciting, engaging, and innovative content to engage fans in the American Association brand.

Yeazel will present the American Association Whiparound and provide fans with inside access to The Association, its players, and its teams. Aside from this, he'll be providing coverage on weekly/monthly awards, be a part of jewel events such as the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, and be the face of the league for the 2023 season.

Airing six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday, the American Association Whiparound allows every AAPB fan to relive the previous night's action in three minutes or less. Featuring highlights, stats, scores and much more from all 12 Association teams, the Whiparound is also played pregame on video boards throughout the Association's stadiums.

Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, Matt Yeazel is a 2022 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he now calls home. At Marquette, he spent four years working for the Marquette Wire, where among many opportunities he had he primarily did play-by-play for Golden Eagles men's basketball games at Fiserv Forum, the home of both Marquette and the Milwaukee Bucks.

This will be his third year working in baseball, previously serving as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations coordinator for his hometown Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League in 2021 and the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League during the 2022 season in Boise, Idaho.

