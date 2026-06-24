The Moments That Made the 2026 UFL Postseason

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The postseason is where legacies are made. The UFL postseason provides players with an opportunity to deliver on the biggest stage in spring football, and in 2026, they didn't disappoint.

From game-changing defensive plays to championship-clinching moments, the 2026 UFL Playoffs delivered unforgettable drama. Now that the confetti has settled, let's look back at the moments that defined the postseason.

Derick Roberson Gets Home

The MVP finalist made his statement late in the first half. The Defenders led and appeared to be on the brink of a goal-line stand when Roberson delivered a momentum-shifting play.

Roberson bull-rushed the right tackle, brought league MVP Jack Plummer to the Daytona Beach Stadium turf, and helped keep Orlando out of the end zone in a one-possession game.

His eighth sack of the season sent a jolt of energy through the Defenders as they carried the lead into halftime.

Mauga Flips the Script

Late in the third quarter, Orlando's offense was still searching for its first touchdown of the afternoon. The defense decided to take matters into its own hands.

Kana'i Mauga diagnosed a running back screen perfectly, jumped into the passing lane, and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six immediately swung momentum and breathed life back into the Storm.

Just like that, Orlando was right back in the game.

McCrane Ices It

With four minutes remaining and the Defenders clinging to an eight-point lead, Shannon Harris faced a decision. Rather than punt on fourth-and-seven, he put the game in the hands of Matt McCrane.

The veteran kicker rewarded that trust. McCrane drilled a 61-yard four-point field goal, the longest kick of his UFL career and one of the biggest of the season. The kick stretched DC's lead to two possessions and effectively punched its ticket back to the United Bowl.

On the biggest stage of the season to that point, McCrane delivered.

Good Afternoon James Robinson

The Battledome crowd barely had time to settle into its seats before James Robinson made his presence known.

The former NFL 1,000-yard rusher took an inside handoff on Louisville's opening drive and exploded through the defense for a 53-yard touchdown.

It was a sign of things to come for a Kings offense that would rely on explosive plays throughout the night.

Feeney is Fearless

Late in the second quarter with the Battlehawks trailing by a point, Louisville's defense delivered one of the game's biggest moments.

Facing fourth-and-eight, Chandler Rogers dropped back looking to extend the drive. Instead, veteran linebacker Travis Feeney blew through the protection and buried Rogers in the backfield.

The stop shifted momentum and helped set up a go-ahead touchdown from Blake Jackson just minutes later.

Wheeler For the Lead Part One

As the game entered the fourth quarter, the Battlehawks held a narrow two-point lead.

Then Ian Wheeler happened. The explosive running back got to the edge thanks to a key block from Tarik Black and immediately shifted into another gear.

Fifty-one yards later, Wheeler was in the end zone and Louisville had reclaimed the lead. The play proved to be one of the defining moments of the Kings' playoff run.

Downtown Tanner Brown

Already responsible for one four-point field goal earlier in the game, Tanner Brown had another opportunity to put Louisville in command.

The UFL's top kicker stepped up from 63 yards away and drilled it. Brown's four-point field goal extended the Kings' advantage and marked the longest field goal of the season and the second-longest kick in UFL history.

When Louisville needed points, Brown continued to deliver.

Chambers For the Win

With the Battlehawks driving in the final minute and needing a touchdown plus a three-point conversion to tie, Louisville's defense delivered one final time.

Luis Perez looked toward the end zone and Steele Chambers was anticipating. The linebacker intercepted the pass and effectively ended the game, sending Louisville to the United Bowl in its inaugural season.

The opportunistic Kings defense had done it again.

How Did Keaton Do It?!

The United Bowl appeared moments away from its first touchdown. Xazavian Valladay burst into the open field and had nothing but green grass in front of him.

Then came Keaton Ellis. Ellis somehow tracked down Valladay from behind and punched the football loose before he could reach the end zone. The ball shot forward and rolled to the end zone, turning what looked like a guaranteed touchdown into a Louisville takeaway.

The incredible hustle play immediately shifted momentum toward the Kings. Even now, it's difficult to explain how Ellis managed to catch him.

Mayfield Goes Boom, Garror Goes Home

Louisville's defense struck again in the second quarter.

On a short screen pass to Ty Scott, Corey Mayfield Jr. arrived in a hurry.

The hit jarred the football loose and Eric Garror scooped it up before racing into the end zone for the first touchdown of the United Bowl.

The play gave Louisville an early advantage and highlighted the aggressive defensive identity that carried the Kings all season long.

Valladay's Redemption

After the early turnover, Xazavian Valladay wasted little time responding. The Defenders running back broke a tackle in the backfield, followed a key block from Briley Moore, and exploded into the open field.

Fifty-one yards later, he was celebrating in the end zone. The electrifying touchdown brought Audi Field to life and gave DC a second-quarter lead.

Wheeler For the Lead Part Two

Deja vu struck on the opening play of the fourth quarter. Trailing by three, Louisville once again turned to Ian Wheeler. And once again, Wheeler delivered.

The standout running back burst into the open field and raced 44 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, flipping the game in Louisville's favor.

For the second consecutive week, Wheeler authored one of the defining moments of the postseason. This helped earn him United Bowl MVP.

Dream Becomes Reality

Facing fourth-and-five in the red zone with a seven-point lead, the Kings forced one final incompletion and secured the biggest defensive stand in franchise history.

Moments later, Chandler Rogers took a knee and the celebration began. In their inaugural season, the Louisville Kings were United Bowl Champions.

Chris Redman, coaching in his hometown, delivered a championship to Louisville in his first season at the helm. After opening the year 0-3, the Kings rattled off six straight victories and completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in UFL history.

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The Moments That Made the 2026 UFL Postseason - UFL

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