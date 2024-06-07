The MASL TST Show - Episode 3, Day 2 Recap Featuring Gordy Gurson
June 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
Filly, Doc and Panda are back for a full recap of day 3 of the TST 7v7 soccer tournament in Cary, NC. Featuring an interview with Utica City FC and Concafa star Gordy Gurson.
