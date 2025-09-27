The Lynx Arrive for Game 3 in Phoenix

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Eyes on the prize Ã°Å¸ââ¬

The Minnesota Lynx are in the building lookin' for that redemption dub! Catch all the Game 3 action at 9:30pm/ET on ESPN2!

#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.