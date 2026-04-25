The Loons Take on @LAFC in Minnesota

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







The Loons vs. LA in Minneapolis.

@MNUnitedFC take on Son Heung-Min and @LAFC on Saturday at 4:45 pm ET on Apple TV and FOX.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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