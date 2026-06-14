The Lions Strike with Go Ahead TD Drive!

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The BC Lions take the lead late in the fourth quarter as Nathan Rourke drives them down the field for a touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026

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