CFL B.C. Lions

The Lions Strike with Go Ahead TD Drive!

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


The BC Lions take the lead late in the fourth quarter as Nathan Rourke drives them down the field for a touchdown.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central