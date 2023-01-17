The Larry H. Miller Company to Build an MiLB Triple-A Baseball Stadium in South Jordan

January 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Sandy, UT - The Larry H. Miller Company will build a baseball stadium in Daybreak, a master-planned community in South Jordan, Utah, for its Triple-A baseball team, the Salt Lake Bees. The privately financed stadium will serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County. Construction will begin this year, and the stadium will open for the 2025 baseball season. Details, including the location, renderings and surrounding amenities, will be released later this year.

The Bees look forward to commemorating the next two seasons at Smith's Ballpark before the current lease expires in Fall 2024. The team is grateful for the long-term legacy of baseball in Salt Lake City and for the incredible fans and surrounding community that support the team.

The Larry H. Miller Company is grateful for the leadership of Mayor Mendenhall and her team for engaging with us as we evaluated potential outcomes in this decision. LHM is excited about the future of Salt Lake City and will continue to partner with community leaders to enrich and reimagine the neighborhood surrounding the current stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 17, 2023

The Larry H. Miller Company to Build an MiLB Triple-A Baseball Stadium in South Jordan - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.