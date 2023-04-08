The Lake Elsinore Storm Take Opening Series Victory Over Visalia Rawhide

Last night, the Lake Elsinore Storm made Opening Night a laugher with big bats and shutdown performances from the pitching staff. Tonight, the Storm were able to squeeze out an opening series victory with timely hitting and a continued emphasis on strong pitching.

Starting tonight for the Storm was Manuel Castro, a returning player from the 2022 season and a celebrated Cal League Champion during tonight's Ring Ceremony. He would mirror last night's starter, Robby Snelling, by going 3 innings, striking out 5 batters, and allowing no earned runs. Anthony Vilar, the Storm's starting catcher, would reward Castro's strong start with a third-inning home run beyond the right field wall. This is his second home run in as many games giving him a robust 2.381 OPS to start the year.

Following Castro out of the bullpen, Fernando Sanchez would give up the only earned run across two games played for the Storm but also struck out three in his two innings of work. With the game tied, Tyler Robertson and Griffin Doersching would begin the next inning by both reaching base with a single and walk, respectively. Graham Pauley would subsequently hit into a double play, moving Robertson to third.

Another returning Cal League Champion, Albert Fabian, would record the game-winning RBI with a single to shortstop. Ruben Galindo, fresh off his appearance for Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, would go three innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five. Cole Paplham would close the game by striking out the first batter he faced and inducing soft groundouts to finish it off.

The Lake Elsinore Storm will play their final game of the Opening Homestand tomorrow at 5 PM for the first-ever appearance of the weekly promotion entitled; "The Show". For just $45 you get all-you-can-eat food from gates open (3:45 PM) until the middle of the first inning, enjoy pre-game entertainment, experience the Lightning Squad Pep Band, and have non-stop fun from gates open until the final out! There is now also an option to purchase a non-all-you-can-eat ticket for just $20 at the Box Office which still offers all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat!

