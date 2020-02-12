"The LabÃ¢ÂÂ Becomes "Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes ParkÃ¢ÂÂ

The Albuquerque Isotopes announced that they have reached an agreement with Rio Grande Credit Union for the naming rights of Isotopes Park. Isotopes Park will now be officially named Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (RGCU Field at Isotopes Park) for all events occurring at the facility.

In addition to the exclusive naming rights of the facility, Rio Grande Credit Union is now the official Credit Union, Debit Card and Credit Card partner of the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Opened in 2003, Isotopes Park is still considered one of the finest facilities in the country, incorporating state-of-the-art amenities with traditional charm and intimacy. RGCU Field at Isotopes Park will continue to offer the same fan experience with the added benefit of a trusted community partner as its name-sake.

Consistently ranking in the top 10 in all of Minor League Baseball in attendance, RGCU Field at Isotopes Park will welcome its 10 millionth fan in just 18 years during the 2020 season.

Rio Grande Credit Union was started by City of Albuquerque employees in 1953. RCGU serves employees, volunteers, residents and members of numerous companies, nonprofit organizations and neighborhood associations.

The mission of Rio Grande Credit Union is to create a trusted relationship with its members that demonstrates excellent member service by providing financial education and solutions, competitive pricing and convenience.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a community-minded organization like Rio Grande Credit Union," said Isotopes President Ken Young. "Our partnership goes back several years and really escalated with the Mariachis initiative. We are looking forward to many more years of success at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park."

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Albuquerque Isotopes, one of the family-friendliest organizations around, said Rio Grande Credit Union President and CEO Mike Athens. "It makes a statement - to our current and future members - that RGCU is committed to this region and to building family partnerships that make the community a better place to live, thrive and grow. I know our members will be as proud as I am when they soon walk into Isotopes Park and see the park with the Rio Grande Credit Union name."

The Isotopes open their home slate of the 2020 season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park with a seven-game homestand beginning on Tuesday, April 14. Individual game tickets go on sale Monday, March 2 at the stadium Box Office, abqisotopes.com and Ticketmaster.com.

