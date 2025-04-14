The LA Sparks Select Sarah Ashlee Barker at No. 9 at the 2025 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm
April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2025
- In the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces Select ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Las Vegas Aces
- New York Liberty Select Adja Kane No. 38 Overall in 2025 WNBA Draft - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Select Rayah Marshall - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Aicha Coulibaly with No. 22 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Select Maddy Westbeld with No. 16 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Selects Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Chicago Sky Select Hailey Van Lith with No. 11 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Select Ajša Sivka with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Saniya Rivers - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Aneesah Morrow - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Select Paige Bueckers No. 1 in 2025 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces Enhance Their Defensive Strength with Ring as Official Team Partner - Las Vegas Aces
- Mystics Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick - Washington Mystics
- Coach and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale & Theme Nights Announced
- Sparks to Retire Legend Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on June 29
- Mike Neighbors and Sed Everett Bolster Sparks Staff
- Franchise-Record 23 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2025
- Sparks Acquire Two Second-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Lexie Brown