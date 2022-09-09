The King Has Arrived

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made a big splash today, signing defenseman/ forward Lane King. The Waunakee, Wisconsin native, who stands in at 6'2" weighing 209 pounds, signed a player tryout contract on Friday.

Lane spent four years playing Division III hockey, first at Finlandia University (MI) for one season and then at Lawrence University (WI) for three years. During his time in college between both teams, he played in 99 games, totaling 30 goals and 51 assists, for 81 points and was named to the All-Conference Team his senior year.

"I'm thankful to Columbus and the Croop Family for the opportunity to join a first-class organization from top to bottom. The energy the fans in Columbus bring to every game is special. I can't wait to get there and start building towards a championship this year," said King.

Lane, a three-year pro, spent all or part of each season with the rival Watertown Wolves. After starting his first year in the SPHL in 2018-19, splitting 14 games between three teams, Peoria, Roanoke, and Evansville, Lane found his home in the FPHL with Watertown. While with the Wolves, he tallied 18 goals and 40 assists for 58 points in only 34 games.

"I couldn't be more excited about Kinger coming in. It's more than just hockey for me; we grew up together in Wisconsin playing on the pond or roller rink from sunup to sundown. He's a guy that plays great at both ends of the ice. The thought of winning a professional championship together is amazing," added River Dragons Assistant Coach Jay Croop.

After playing in just seven games in 2019-20 as a player/coach, he sat the entire 2020-21 season. King returned to the ice last season, playing in 54 games, netting 10 goals, and led the team with 61 assists for 71 points, good for third on the team. Lane also finished with 134 penalty minutes and helped lead Watertown to the Commissioner's Cup.

