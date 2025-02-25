"The King" Franck Tayou on the MOVE + Have We Seen the Last of KELVIN OLIVEIRA?: MASL Monday

February 25, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







On the latest episode on MASL Monday, Christian "Filly" Fillmon joins Alex and Phil to talk about the blockbuster Franck Tayou trade to the Milwaukee Wave. Tayou wasn't the only player on the move in the MASL, and the trio speculated if the weekend against Chihuahua was the last time Kelvin Oliveria suited up for Utica City FC? Plus, all the weekend's action in the Major Arena Soccer League!ÃÂ

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.