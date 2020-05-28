The Kalamazoo Mac Daddies

Kalamazoo, MI - Father's day might look a bit different for many families on June 21st due to COVID-19.Â The same will be said for the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team when the team will rename itself the "Kalamazoo Mac Daddies" in honor of fathers and mac and cheese lovers.Â The change is a dual salute to Dad, along with Michigan's Undeniably Dairy Mac and Cheese Festival that is still slated to be hosted at Homer Stryker Field for the 2nd year later this fall after selling out in record time in 2019.

The promotion was originally slated for 3 games this summer with the 1st game beginning on Father's Day.Â The team is continuing on with the promotion but instead of playing has decided to partner with local programs that aim to support fathers in the community by providing tickets and experiences at Growlers baseball games and programming assistance in the offseason.

The team plans to wear specially designed mac and cheese themed uniforms and hats later this summer when the team's new schedule is announced.Â Jerseys, hats, official t-shirts, long sleeves and more apparel are available at https://squareup.com/store/the-mac-daddies. This is the first and only time a sports organization has themed itself after macaroni and cheese.

Growlers Managing Member, Brian Colopy stated, "We saw this as a perfect marriage between dad and America's favorite side dish. After realizing the overwhelming amount of love for mac & cheese after hosting the festival last year, we wanted to do something fun for our fans. We are thrilled to partner with Undeniably Dairy for this fun promo that will also support local fathers in our community."

"We are proud to partner with the Growlers.Â A Growlers game provides a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere that perfectly represents Michigan's over 1200 family owned, multi-generational dairy farms", said Janice Jackson, Director of Marketing at United Dairy Industry of Michigan. "And a 9 inning baseball game is designed for us to share the powerful 9 essential nutrients milk provides, like bone-building calcium for athletes of all abilities! Like the Growlers, our farm families have strong ties to their communities. Our common values are at play during summer evenings at the ballpark. Like mac and cheese- we just go together!"

The team plans to celebrate Father's Day and the Mac Daddies later this summer with the team preparing to play as local, state and federal officials open up venues for safe events later this year.Â Details on when the team plans to play as the Mac Daddies will be released later this summer.Â Fans are encouraged to purchase gear while supplies last.Â Visit www.growlersbaseball.com for more information.

