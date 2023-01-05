The IronBirds Are Hiring for the 2023 Season
January 5, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Looking for a fun summer job or a way to break into the world of sports? The IronBirds could be the right place to start.
The Aberdeen IronBirds are looking for candidates for various positions at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium!
Available 2023 positions include internships, full-time and seasonal staffing in a wide range of areas including sponsorship, gameday operations, entertainment and video production.
