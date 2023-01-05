The IronBirds Are Hiring for the 2023 Season

January 5, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Looking for a fun summer job or a way to break into the world of sports? The IronBirds could be the right place to start.

The Aberdeen IronBirds are looking for candidates for various positions at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium!

Available 2023 positions include internships, full-time and seasonal staffing in a wide range of areas including sponsorship, gameday operations, entertainment and video production.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 5, 2023

The IronBirds Are Hiring for the 2023 Season - Aberdeen IronBirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.