The Inside Pitch Returns Monday

February 3, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, February 7th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' pitcher Travis Seabrooke, and Sioux Falls Canaries' manager Mike Meyer.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Seabrooke re-signed with the Goldeyes in January, after going 6-0 with a 4.14 ERA in 44 appearances last season. The 44 games tied for the American Association lead, and the Peterborough, Ontario native struck out 54 batters in just 45.2 innings of work. Seabrooke also pitched for the Canadian National Team during its bid to qualify for the Summer Olympics. The left-hander previously spent six seasons in the Baltimore Orioles' organization.

Meyer heads into his sixth season as Canaries' manager after serving eight years as the club's pitching coach from 2007-14. The Tucson, Arizona native was 42-39 with 13 saves and a 4.20 ERA during an eight-year playing career, and helped the St. Paul Saints win the Northern League championship in 2004. Meyer was a member of the Canaries' coaching staff when they won the American Association championship in 2008, and later served as hitting coach for the Laredo Lemurs' 2015 championship squad. In 2020, Meyer guided the Canaries to the American Association Championship Series, which ended a 10-year postseason absence for the franchise.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, February 21st

Monday, March 7th

Monday, March 21st

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

