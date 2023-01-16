The Inside Pitch Premieres Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Wednesday, January 18th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Wednesday's show will feature new Goldeyes' field manager Greg Tagert, who was named the fourth manager in franchise history on December 22nd.

Tagert has 27 seasons of managerial experience at the professional level, most notably with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. From 2005-21, Tagert led the RailCats to 12 winning records, nine playoff appearances, and three championships (2005 and 2007 in the Northern League, 2013 in the American Association). The Vacaville, California native also managed nine seasons in the Frontier League (1995, 1997-2004) where he was the circuit's all-time winningest manager upon departing for the RailCats in 2005.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2023 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Wednesday, February 1st

Wednesday, February 15th

Wednesday, March 1st

Wednesday, March 15th

Wednesday, March 29th

Wednesday, April 12th

Wednesday, April 26th

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

