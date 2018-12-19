The Howard Hughes Corporation Selects Professional Sports Catering as Hospitality Partner for New Las Vegas Ballpark

December 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





LAS VEGAS, NV - The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators®, announced today the selection of Professional Sports Catering (PSC) as the official hospitality partner for the new Las Vegas Ballpark®, set to open in Summerlin® this spring. PSC, the leader in food and beverage for Minor League Baseball ballparks across the country, will offer fans an array of innovative culinary options throughout the highly anticipated new stadium.

In advance of the Las Vegas Ballpark opening, PSC's culinary team has begun to identify local restaurateurs to partner with at the ballpark and are studying the culinary trends and preferences that define Las Vegas dining.

"There has never been a more exciting time to be a sports fan in Las Vegas. As we began to imagine the future home of the Las Vegas Aviators, we knew we had to match that excitement with a hospitality program every bit as ambitious as the rest of the ballpark," said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Professional Sports Catering has crafted the best food and beverage experiences at ballparks throughout Minor League Baseball, and we're excited to bring their expertise in delivering an incredible game day experience."

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of the unveiling of the Las Vegas Aviators as the baseball team's new name, bringing further momentum to the Minor League Baseball team's exciting next chapter. Additionally, the Las Vegas Aviators recently announced a new two-year Player Development Contract (PDC) with the Oakland A's in Major League Baseball.

"At Professional Sports Catering we live and breathe Minor League Baseball, but when you're talking about a market like Las Vegas and a team like the Aviators, we know that everything we do has to be Major League quality," said Tom Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of Professional Sports Catering. "The Aviators are building an incredible culture of focusing on the fan experience, from the moment guests enter the gates through the end of the game, and we're excited to take on the challenge of showcasing the best flavors of Las Vegas, along with ballpark classics, to fans of all ages."

With this partnership, PSC's parent company, Levy, adds to its strong portfolio in the Las Vegas area that includes T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This regional strength allows PSC to collaborate with local culinary and beverage leaders across venues, tapping into their expertise and bringing the best of the market forward.

The Howard Hughes Corporation is committed to building a top-tier stadium that will be a first-class venue for both the team and the community. In addition to being home to the Las Vegas Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark will host other civic, community and sporting events holding a total capacity of 10,000. As the second major sports facility in Downtown Summerlin®, the new stadium will establish the community's urban core as a vibrant sports and entertainment hub.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 19, 2018

The Howard Hughes Corporation Selects Professional Sports Catering as Hospitality Partner for New Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.