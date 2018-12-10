The Holiday Express Train Is Headed to Willmar=21

December 10, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Join Santa Claus, Santa's Elves and a cast of other characters as they arrive on the HOLIDAY EXPRESS EIGHTEEN-WHEELER!

The Kandiyohi Men's Club drives the Holiday Express semi to various communities and the Stingers, along with the Kandiyohi Area YMCA, are sponsoring this event here in Willmar. Stingers staff members will be on hand with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies while supplies last. The Holiday Express is scheduled to arrive around 8:15pm this Saturday night.

2018 Holiday Express

8:15pm - Saturday, December 15th

Kandiyohi Area YMCA

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 10, 2018

The Holiday Express Train Is Headed to Willmar=21 - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.