The Hits Don't Stop, Watertown Signs Soucy

July 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY -Bienvenue à Watertown, ALEX SOUCY! Today, The Watertown Wolves made a HUGE offseason pick-up! Soucy is not only a BIG man but he puts up BIG stats. In his 39 Games in the FPHL, he has recorded 19 Goals, 28 Assists for 47 points. He has also amassed 195 penalty minutes within those 39 Games. Soucy has played professionally in the LNAH and CRL. He is a game changer in more ways than one and we are very excited to welcome Alex to Watertown!

To order a "SOUCY," jersey or any of your other players, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com. And don't forget to get those seats reserved for the first drop of the puck, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com today!

