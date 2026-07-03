The Heartbeat of Canada's World Cup Run: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Canada's FIFA World Cup run has captured the imagination of an entire nation. Former MLS striker Calen Carr takes you inside the matchday experience, where thousands of supporters rally behind Canada, and behind Ismaël Koné, whose injury has become a rallying point for fans across the country.

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2026

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