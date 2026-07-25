The Hardest Part of Being a Fan?: Tylenol Pain Points
Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
It's not always easy being a fan, and these fans are here to share some of those pain points...as well as the blessings!
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