The Greenville Drive and MiLB Launch Campaign to Feed Area Families and Honor Pandemic Heroes

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds raised through the Drive's efforts will remain local, supporting Greenville area families through Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The Drive has partnered with committed local partners Trehel Corporation, Duke Energy and Spinx on this important cause. For every $10 donated to Harvest Hope, the Drive and its partners will also donate one ticket to a future home game to a local hero of the pandemic, where these community leaders will be honored for their service and sacrifice.

To donate, Drive fans are encouraged to visit greenvilledrive.com/communityfirst from April 28 through May 31. Once on the site, fans can select their donation amount and select Greenville Drive as their team to ensure that funds are directed to the Upstate community.

"Together We Win is more than just a slogan for us, it's how we approach every aspect of community outreach," said Jeff Brown, vice president of marketing, The Greenville Drive. "The Drive and our generous partners, like Duke Energy, Trehel and Spinx, are proud to help our neighbors and the place which we all call home. While the future may be a bit uncertain, we look forward to brighter days confident in the knowledge that we can count on each other to take care of our own and to honor those who have been on the frontline of fighting this pandemic."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

Please join in this important local and national effort by donating at greenvilledrive.com/communityfirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

