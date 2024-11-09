The Golden Boot Winner Doing Golden Boot Things #nwslplayoffs
November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Kansas City Current Advances to NWSL Semifinal Round with 1-0 Victory over North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Loan Goalkeeper Heather Hinz to Fort Lauderdale United FC - Houston Dash
- Courage Season Ends with 1-0 Quarterfinal Loss - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: NC Courage at KC Current - North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride Wins First Playoff Game in Club History with 4-1 Victory Over Chicago Red Stars - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Advances to NWSL Semifinal Round with 1-0 Victory over North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Open NWSL Postseason with Historic Home Match against North Carolina Courage
- Three Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- CPKC Stadium Becomes First LEED Gold Certified Stadium in Missouri
- Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Named Player of the Month, Presented by EA Sports, for Third Time this Season