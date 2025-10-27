The goals were flowing!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 34 Nominees
Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The final week of the regular season produced some spectacular finishes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. ET.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2025
