The Games You Need to Circle in Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup: USL All Access
July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr break down all of the action and scenarios in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup after the conclusion of Round 3's action and give you the games you should circle now for the final round of the group stage on Saturday, July 26 with all eight berths in the knockout stage still up for grabs.
Watts and Kerr also welcome Charleston Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann to the show to discuss the club's continued success over the first half of the 2025 USL Championship season, where the side is in contention for the Players' Shield ahead of two nationally televised contests on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday night against Birmingham Legion FC and Sunday evening against Southern Derby rival North Carolina FC.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
