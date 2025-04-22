The Gainbridge Super League: a Bold Investment in Women's Sports

April 22, 2025







Introducing the Gainbridge Super League! We are thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind agreement and historic partnership, welcoming Gainbridge as the official entitlement partner of the league!

