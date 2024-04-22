The Fun Continues this Week at Blue Wahoos Stadium

April 22, 2024

The Blue Wahoos continue their longest homestand of the season on Tuesday as the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, come to town for a six-game series.

The fun starts with Doggone Tuesday - dogs are free with a paid human ticket, and there's a "one price" deal presented by Pepsi. Every ticket is the same price, and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink!

On Wednesday, we'll be starting early with an 11:05 first pitch for Education Day presented by FPL. While it's a great opportunity for local school groups, all are welcome! Bring out a client for a business person's special, or take advantage of our special matinee ticket offer - 10 tickets for $100!

The Pensacola Mullets return on Mullet Thursdays in 2024, as the Blue Wahoos play as their fun-loving alternate identity and offer different drink specials every week.

Arrive early to our Friday, April 26 for a Blue Wahoos clear bag giveaway presented by CPC Office Technologies. It's also a WKRG Kids Day.

On April 27, stick around for a postgame show above Pensacola Bay as part of Fireworks Saturday!

Sunday afternoon is another Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 and Military Sunday presented by Great Clips. The first 100 active duty or retired service members to stop by the ticket office receive a free ticket presented by Great Clips. Stick around after the game as kids run the bases and play catch on the field!

