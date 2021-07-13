The Frogs Are Back in Town

The AquaSox are currently on the road for their second series against the Eugene Emeralds, but they'll be back at Funko Field for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils today.

Here's what you won't want to miss:

Wednesday, July 14

Silver Sluggers will be enjoying their second game of the season and Baseball Bingo is back! Fans can pick up their bingo boards at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth before the game. There are up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts. Plus, it's the first BECU Family Night of the year: Field Box tickets are just $6! Yes, you read that correctly, $6 Field Box tickets. Tickets are subject to availability.

Thursday, July 15

You know what Throwback Thursday means: select concessions are just $2.50, all night long! Enjoy 12 oz Coors Lights, sodas, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn for just $2.50 each. Show your WSU pride and join us for Coug Night! Use the code: COUGS for a $10 Upper Box ticket or COUGSTSHIRT for a $30 t-shirt and Upper Box ticket combo. T-shirts are limited; email Scott Brownlee at ScottB@AquaSox.com to guarantee your t-shirt.

Friday, July 16

Every Friday home game is Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Camo Webbly POP! which we gave out earlier this season. It's also Heroes vs. Villains Night; dressing up is encouraged! Plus, purchase tennis balls for $5 per bag for postgame Launch-a-Ball.

Saturday, July 17

Saturday is Domestic Violence Awareness Night, presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation. Fans will receive TOPPS Card Packs courtesy of the Safe at Home Foundation. A Joe Torre signed baseball will be up for auction, with proceeds benefitting a domestic violence awareness charity in our community. It's also Mystery Jersey Night; the team will be wearing a surprise jersey, which will be available for auction online. Jersey auction proceeds will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Auto Group. Keep an eye out for an email with more information about both auctions next week!

Sunday, July 18

It's Healthier Communities Day presented by Providence! Make sure to visit their booths at the game. Plus, Kids Run the Bases is back. Meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends. Kids Club Members go first! Kids are not allowed on the field until all players have exited.

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

