The Flock Welcome Coach Steve Harrison

July 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







With a mix of excitement and anticipation, we come to you today to share some coaching changes within our team. Jesse Messier, who was recently announced as our new head coach, has made the difficult decision to resign just three days after signing a contract with the Thunderbirds. Although we were excited to welcome Jesse to our family, we understand that opportunities arise, and we wish him all the best in his new role with the Kam River Fighting Walleye in Thunder Bay, Canada.

While we had high hopes for Jesse, we firmly believe that everything happens for a reason, and we are thrilled to introduce our new head coach, Steve Harrison, who will lead our flock to even greater heights!

Steve Harrison is a hockey legend with an impressive history both on and off the ice. Born in Toronto, Canada, Steve's passion for the game ignited at a young age. He played major junior in Canada and was drafted by St. Louis in the 1978 NHL draft. Over the course of 15 years, Steve's professional hockey career took him to various leagues in the US, Canada, and Europe, earning him numerous championships and accolades.

As a player, Steve was a force to be reckoned with, winning the Memorial Cup Major Junior championship, two Central Hockey championships, one International League Championship, and even a France Cup!

Transitioning from player to coach, Steve has devoted over two decades to honing his leadership skills and mentoring young talents. His coaching journey spans from major junior teams in Canada to junior tier 3, ECHL, CHL, and FHL. Most notably, Steve led the Danville Dashers to the FHL Championship and was named Coach of the Year in Danville.

But beyond his impressive career, Steve is a family man, married for 42 years to his wife, Laurel. They have two wonderful children - a son, Andrew, who played professional hockey and now coaches in the SPHL, and a daughter, Jacqueline. Family, just like in our Thunderbirds' core values, holds a special place in Steve's heart.

We understand the impact of coaching changes on our dedicated fans, and we want to assure you that our commitment to you remains unwavering. Your support is the heartbeat of our team, and we will continue to put you at the forefront of everything we do.

Our catchphrase, "Flock Together," symbolizes the unity that drives us forward, both on and off the ice. We will rally around our new coach, Steve Harrison, and embark on this new chapter together with passion and dedication.

Join us in welcoming Coach Steve to our Thunderbirds family as we forge ahead with enthusiasm and optimism for an incredible season ahead. Let's stand together, stronger than ever, as we strive for success and embrace the spirit of Community, Family, and Fun that defines our Thunderbirds' identity.

Thank you for your unwavering support, and we can't wait to see you all cheering on our Thunderbirds soon!

Go Thunderbirds!

Sincerely,

Your Carolina Thunderbirds

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2023

The Flock Welcome Coach Steve Harrison - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.